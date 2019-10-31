Nigerians React As Afe Babalola Varsity Moves To Flog Students

Afe Babalola University is currently trending on social media after a man who claimed to be a senior lecturer of the institution said that students caught holding the opposite sex by the hands would now be flogged.

The man claimed the founder of the institution gave the directive.

This has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who have quickly taken to their Twitter handles to react.

Watch the video of the man below:

What Nigerians are saying;

I’m not surprised! I heard girls kneel and boys prostrate anytime the school proprietor passes by! — Dami the ShoeMaker (@Mr_Dami_) October 31, 2019

When I say our problem in the country is more than what the eyes can see and mind can comprehend, same folks passing the laws in this unis are the same ones sleeping with the same students for grade, saints in public but demons behind the curtains — MrBlack (@dblack8906) October 31, 2019

Why not change the school to an advanced Secondary school. Rubbish — BAJU!!! (@Abayomi_xers) October 31, 2019