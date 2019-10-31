Nigerians React As Afe Babalola Varsity Moves To Flog Students

by Eyitemi Majeed
Afe-Babalola University
Afe-Babalola University main gate

Afe Babalola University is currently trending on social media after a man who claimed to be a senior lecturer of the institution said that students caught holding the opposite sex by the hands would now be flogged.

The man claimed the founder of the institution gave the directive.

This has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who have quickly taken to their Twitter handles to react.

Watch the video of the man below:

What Nigerians are saying;

