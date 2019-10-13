Nigerians React As Kogi PDP Guber Candidate, Musa Wada, Falls Asleep In Public

by Valerie Oke
Engr. Musa Wada, the peoples Democratic Party(PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the next election in Kogi state has sparked reactions from Nigerians after he was spotted dozing off at a stakeholders meeting organised by INEC.

Nigerians while reacting to the photo have started hauling insults at the governorship candidate with some going on to say that he is already tired when the race has not even begun.

Musa Wada clinched the PDP ticket after defeating the likes of Senator Dino Melaye and co.

What Nigerians are saying;

 

