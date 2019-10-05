Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Slaps Biological Mother In New Movie (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerians have reacted to a clip from the multi-million naira movie produced by Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels.

Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels
In the short clip, Regina Daniels slapped her biological mother, who played the role of a maid, for accidentally spilling hot tea on her outfit while she was heading out.

Many have hailed their acting skills while others criticized the wife of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko for raising her hand on her own mother.

The movie titled ‘The Enemy I Know‘ features Naira Marley, Ken Erics, Bolanle Ninalowo, Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi and other Nollywood actors.

See the short clip and reactions below:

Tags from the story
Nigerians, Regina Daniels, rita daniels
0

