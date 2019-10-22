Nigerians React Over Assault On Bobrisky

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky and the man thst assaulted her
Nigerians have taken to social media to reach to the unfortunate incident that happened to popular male barbie, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

After reports that an angry driver best up the cross dresser in Lagos traffic on Monday evening, many have reacted to condemn the act.

Although, the driver has apologised via a video he he shared to tell his own side of the story in a video, Nigerians have called him out regardless.

He said: What happened today was just a little misunderstanding between me and Bobrisky, Sorry for everything…”

Responding to the apology, Bobrisky had said:

“It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it.

“And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are.

“As about 5.17pm I was driving to a meeting when dis man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but wat got me so mad was when dis ugly man said wat can I do to him after hitting my car…. ahhhhh I was shocked. I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying wat can I do.

“The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad 😡 I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me. I fought him like I was on something…. at some point I didn’t even care to see people recording. I was mad 😡. Your apology might be accepted but you must sleep over in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense from any motherfucker.”

See reactions

