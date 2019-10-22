Nigerians React Over Assault On Bobrisky

Nigerians have taken to social media to reach to the unfortunate incident that happened to popular male barbie, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

After reports that an angry driver best up the cross dresser in Lagos traffic on Monday evening, many have reacted to condemn the act.

Although, the driver has apologised via a video he he shared to tell his own side of the story in a video, Nigerians have called him out regardless.

He said: What happened today was just a little misunderstanding between me and Bobrisky, Sorry for everything…”

Responding to the apology, Bobrisky had said:

“It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it.

“And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are.

“As about 5.17pm I was driving to a meeting when dis man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but wat got me so mad was when dis ugly man said wat can I do to him after hitting my car…. ahhhhh I was shocked. I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying wat can I do.

“The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad 😡 I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me. I fought him like I was on something…. at some point I didn’t even care to see people recording. I was mad 😡. Your apology might be accepted but you must sleep over in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense from any motherfucker.”

See reactions

That guy probably hit Bobrisky’s car out of envy. When Abuja was still safe, I was Baby Boying in a Merc convertible with the top down, singing along to Fela’s Beast of No Nation. Some guy spat into my car at a traffic light. Fela’s song changed to “I no be gentlemen at all o.”😂 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 22, 2019

Let's leave the fact that its Bobrisky How can you bash someone's car, spoil his phone and you even had to beat her again in his own car. Mad people roaming the streets of Lagos. — harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) October 22, 2019

It's about time Bobrisky got herself a bodyguard.

Nigerians can be crazy.

How can someone hit your car and then proceed to beat you up again? Is it bcos it's Bob? — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) October 22, 2019

That Bobrisky video makes me so angry. People shouldn’t be able to get away with casual assault. My friend has gotten into an altercation with another car before and the guy got out and beat her for daring to yell at him. Nigeria is the jungle man. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) October 22, 2019

If you felt joy watching Bobrisky being assaulted, you are a wicked and hateful soul. The fact that she’s a cross dresser does not give anyone the right to bully her. — KAYCEE (@geokaycee) October 22, 2019