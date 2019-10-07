Nigerians Reacts As BBC Exposes ‘Sex For Grades’ Lecturer In UNILAG

A University of Lagos lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu was recently exposed after he was filmed sexually harassing a reporter who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

The documentary carried by BBC Africa Eye was targeted at lecturers in some West African universities who make sexual demands in exchange for marks in West African universities in Nigerians and Ghana.

READ ALSO –Sex-For-Grades: UNILAG Lecturer Caught Sexually Harassing Admission Seeker

Now, the release of the video has got many Nigerians talking and some of the reactions Information Nigeria has picked up are worth sharing as they are very provocating as well.

Watch The Video Here:

Here Are What People Are Saying Concerning This:

I understand that some Ladies are also guilty of offering their Lecturers sex for good grades but I believe this documentary will be a deterrent. If the Students know their lecturers will reject their offers, they won't dare make an attempt #VoiceOfTheDon #SexForGrades — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 7, 2019

Any lecturer exposed in the #SexForGrades documentary should be sacked, arrested and jailed. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) October 7, 2019

That Lady that posed as a student to burst the lecturer in the #Sexforgrades BBC documentary deserves an Oscar.She should be declared a National Treasure.The stories coming out of our ivory towers will break your hearts.God bless that lady & BBC for daring to take this on. — Mazi (@matthewamad) October 7, 2019

If this had not been recorded, he would have denied all allegations, reported her to the parents, and made sure she failed all courses till she accept his proposal. Some parents won't even believe what their children says 💔 #SexForGrades

pic.twitter.com/vgM8AU0JnV — Samuel Bolu 🤹🏽‍♂️ (@whalakid) October 7, 2019