Nigerians Troll Gbajabiamila For Allegedly Wearing Bulletproof Vest

by Verity

 

Nigerians have lambasted Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, over what he wore underneath his attire to the Independence Day parade at Aso Rock, in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila, during the parade, was seen rocking a white “agbada” with a blue cap.

But what caught most people’s attention was an unknown object protruding from within around his chest region.

This stirred a bit of reaction as some Nigerians took to Twitter to query the Speaker over what he wore with his agbada.

Comments like ” was it a bulletproof vest?, what is he afraid of?, the sinner runneth when no man pursued”, were thrown at Mr Gbajabiamila.

See some reactions

