Nigerians Troll Gbajabiamila For Allegedly Wearing Bulletproof Vest

Gbajabiamila, during the parade, was seen rocking a white “agbada” with a blue cap.

But what caught most people’s attention was an unknown object protruding from within around his chest region.

This stirred a bit of reaction as some Nigerians took to Twitter to query the Speaker over what he wore with his agbada.

Comments like ” was it a bulletproof vest?, what is he afraid of?, the sinner runneth when no man pursued”, were thrown at Mr Gbajabiamila.

See some reactions

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN This is the speaker of House of Reps; Femi Gbajabiamila arriving at Aso Rock for Nigeria's 59th independence celebration Man wore bullet proof vest under his agbada😂 What is he afraid of? If they no longer feel safe, how much more we the common people? pic.twitter.com/d07Bnzm5ei — Broda Ayo 🇳🇬 (@deyemiayo) October 2, 2019

So Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was afraid of GUN SHOTs right inside Presidential Villa such that he had to wear BULLET PROOF vest under his agbada at yesterday's Independence Day celebration? Kabiyesi Olorun!!! So who is now safe in Nigeria if those in Aso Villa are afraid? pic.twitter.com/M9i1WTjDzL — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) October 2, 2019

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila dressed in Bulletproof.

The Rubber Stamp Speaker Of House Of Representative………The wicked runneth when no one Is in pursuit😅😅 pic.twitter.com/6lKXVazdkH — unegbu (@UrbanAugustin) October 2, 2019