Nigerians Would Have Been Seriously Jubilating Had Atiku Won — Galadima

by Verity Awala
Buba Galadima
Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima, President Muhammadu Buhari’s ally has said that Nigerian across the country would have been in serious jubilation if the supreme court had upheld Atiku Abubakar’s appeal.

An appeal filed by Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Wednesday dismissed by the apex court for lacking merit.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Galadima said the opposition party would like to know how the apex court arrived at its decision.

“We are waiting to hear the final analysis of how they arrived at that decision. And we as Nigerians have a cover under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria whether it supports our view,” he said.

“If this judgment today had been that Buhari was removed from office, I’m sure that by now, there would have been fireworks all over this country.

Read Also: Meet The Seven Justices Who Dismissed Atiku’s Appeal At Supreme Court

“People would have been jubilating, pouring water on the streets and celebrating. But have you seen any individual who has demonstrated that he is happy with this judgment.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has described the judiciary as compromised as he rejected the decision.

