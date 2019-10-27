Nigeria’s First Female Science Graduate, Deborah Jibowu, Dead At 95

Lady Deborah Jibowu, Nigeria’s first female science graduate has died.

According to reports, she died at the age of 95.

Mrs Jibowu’s death was confirmed by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.

The statement revealed that the deceased graduated from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom in 1947; was a recipient of Member of the British Empire (MBE) honour in 1962; and Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) in 1965.

The statement also disclosed that the late Jibowu was a member of the Local Government Service Commission Western Region (1959-1971), Commissioner at the National Population Commission (NPC) (1981-1983), and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council University of Calabar (1993-1997).