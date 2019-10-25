Nigeria’s Political Circle Is An Old Men’s Club: Us Diplomat

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a United States diplomat, has described Nigeria’s politics as old men’s club with gentleman agreement on the principle of rotation.

Speaking on Tuesday at ’20 Years of Democracy: a Retrospect’, a programme organised by National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in partnership with Ford Foundation and YIAGA Africa, she further predicted that the next election in the country would be more challenging because of a gentleman’s agreement to rotate power.

She said: “Nigeria’s politics is an old men’s club. There is also a gentleman’s agreement to rotate power between the north and the south,” she said.

“The next election will be a challenging one because of a gentleman’s agreement to rotate power.”