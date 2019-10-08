‘Nigeria’s Wealth Concentrated In Hands Of Few People In 5 States’ – President Buhari

President Buhari has revealed that the country’s wealth is being controlled by few people living in 5 states in the country, including the FCT.

Speaking at the opening session of the 25th Nigeria Economic Summit (NES#25) in Abuja, the president was quoted saying;

“A significant proportion of Nigeria’s prosperity today is concentrated in the hands of a few people living primarily in 4 or 5 states and the FCT. Some of the most prosperous Nigerians are here in this room. “This leaves the remaining 31 states with close to 150 million people in a state of expectancy and hope for better opportunity to thrive. This, in the most basic form, drives the migratory and security trends we are seeing today both in Nigeria and across the region.”

The president also stated that to address population growth, security and corruption matters in developing economies, policies and programmes should focus on promoting inclusivity and collective prosperity.