‘Nigeria’s Wealth Concentrated In Hands Of Few People In 5 States’ – President Buhari

by Temitope Alabi
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Buhari has revealed that the country’s wealth is being controlled by few people living in 5 states in the country, including the FCT.

Speaking at the opening session of the 25th Nigeria Economic Summit (NES#25) in Abuja, the president was quoted saying;

Read Also: Buhari Revealed His ‘True Colour’ After He Got Power: Buba Galadima

“A significant proportion of Nigeria’s prosperity today is concentrated in the hands of a few people living primarily in 4 or 5 states and the FCT. Some of the most prosperous Nigerians are here in this room.

“This leaves the remaining 31 states with close to 150 million people in a state of expectancy and hope for better opportunity to thrive. This, in the most basic form, drives the migratory and security trends we are seeing today both in Nigeria and across the region.”

The president also stated that to address population growth, security and corruption matters in developing economies, policies and programmes should focus on promoting inclusivity and collective prosperity.

Tags from the story
President Buhari
0

You may also like

Mammoth Crowd Of Supporters Overwhelm Buhari At Borno APC Rally, Cancels Inauguration Of Projects

National Confab: PDP Warns Aides Of Elected Officials Against Making Unguarded Public Statements

We know those behind insecurity in Nigeria – Burutai

Northern APC Stakeholders Vow To Sack ‘Corrupt, Disastrous, Clueless’ PDP Government In 2015

We’re Committed To Jonathan’s Contracts With Chinese Firms – Buhari

Why Pro-Amaechi Govs Don’t Trust Jang – Nyako

Buhari No Longer At Ease With Prolonged Detention Of Dasuki Over Alleged $2.1b Arms Scam

Amaechi Faction Of NGF To Meet Jonathan On NNPC’s Non-Remittance Of Funds To Federation Account, State Of Economy

Gbenga Daniel Fine Tunes Moves For Eventual Movement To Labour Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *