Nina Ivy, Boyfriend React To Queen Ireta Leaked Whatsapp Chat

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reality star, Nina and her new man, Tony, have reacted to the alleged Whatsapp chat between his ex-girlfriend and himself.

Nina Ivy and her new man
Nina Ivy and her new man

Recall that a certain lady named, Queen Ireta took to Instagram to accuse Nina of flying down to Atlanta to sleep with her man, Tony, for just $200.

Queen also released a purported Whatsapp chat between herself and Tony in which he was apologising for hanging out with Nina.

Also Read: “Still Sleep, Please Don’t Wake Me Up” – Nina Ivy Reacts To Boyfriend Snatching Claims

Now, the reality star and her boyfriend have reacted to the alleged Whatsapp chat. Tony, in his post, insists that whatever he had with Queen is in the past.

See their reactions below:

Tony
Tony’s post
Nina
Nina’s post
