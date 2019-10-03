Nkechi Blessing , Jaruma Call Out Tacha’s Boyfriend To Account For Money Received

Tacha’s boyfriend, Ladi, her boyfriend’s brother, Sampson and Didi reportedly handling her social media accounts, have found themselves in the news over all the money sent in by fans of the reality show star and other celebrities.

Jaruma has since taken to social media to share a voice note she got from a concerned fan accusing Tacha’s management of lying about the money they received adding that they are making no impact in the life of the disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate.

Jaruma went on to tell those involved to account for every money sent in from different groups, people and celebrities.

She wrote;

#AUDIO……. I have heard all ur cries

.

On my part, this is what I know…… Sampson should come out & tell the world how much everyone sent with dates! LET EVERYTHING BE TRANSPARENT

.

Sampson told me that Peter sent them only 100k in August, He said Bobrisky did not send a penny! (Now I’m hearing something different in the voice note above ??)

.

He said Nkechi B S sent them only 20k in August, he said RealAngela O did not send a penny & no one else has sent any money to them…….

Nkechi Blessing and Uche Elendu have aklso shared their experience with the said trio.