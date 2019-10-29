Nkechi Blessing, Rita Dominic, Others React As Mercy Bags New Endorsement Deal

by Eyitemi Majeed
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother reality TV show winner, Mercy Eke, simply known as ‘Mercy Lambo’ is definitely living her moment as she keeps bagging series of endorsement deals.

The reality TV star just signed a new deal with premium hair maker, Royal hairs, and this has got reactions from various celebrities.

Prominent among the celebrities are Nkechi Blessing and Rita Dominic.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Mercy Celebrates Rita Dominic As She Bags AMAA Awards Nomination

Nkechi Blessing in her reaction said: ‘we can never get tired of congratulating you, my queen.’ Rita Dominic on her own part says: ‘your name speaks for itself, dearie.

See their reactions below:

0

