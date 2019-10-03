NLC Issues Deadline For Minimum Wage Payment

The organised Labour has issued October 16th as the deadline for the payment of the new minimum wage across boards or embarks on industrial action.

This was contained in a joint communique signed by Ayuba Wabba, President of the Trade Union Congress, Quadri Olaleye, acting chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Simon Anchaver, and it’s secretary, Alade Lawal.

“The leadership of Organised Labour in Nigeria, comprising the NLC and the TUC met today, October, 2, 2019, with the JNPSNC (Trade Union Side) at the Labour House, Abuja.

“The sole agenda of the meeting was to receive briefing from JNPSNC and to discuss the way forward on the deadlock in negotiations for consequential wage adjustment for workers in public service arising from recent enactment of the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

“In the course of negotiations for consequential salary adjustment, organised labour had to moderate its initial position of having 66.6 per cent upward salary adjustment for workers on salary grade level 07 to 17 by accepting an upward adjustment of 29 per cent for officers on salary level 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17.”

“The offer by the government is not acceptable to Nigerian workers. We view the position of the government as a show of insensitivity to the plight of workers and an attempt to collect with the left hand what government had offered with the right hand.

“The leadership of organised labour in Nigeria wishes to categorically state that the leadership of labour cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if our demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.