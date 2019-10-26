Nnamdi Kanu Is Neither A Killer Nor A Terrorist: Igbo Monarch

A Monarch in Orlu, Imo State has said that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is neither a killer nor a terrorist.

The monarch said this while appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, to allow Kanu to return to the country and bury his mother being the first son.

Kanu’s mother Sally as said to have died on August 30 in Germany after a protracted illness, which the IPOB leader says was a result of the shock she got when the Nigerian army invaded their home in Umuahia, Abia State residence in September 2017.

The monarch said, “Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her.”

Read Also: Nnamdi Kanu’s Mother Died From Shock Of Military Invasion — IPOB

HRM Eze Gideon Ejike while speaking at Amakwo Event Centre in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, said, “Kanu is not a terrorist. Terrorists kill but we are yet to see any bloodshed by Kanu. “He is our hero and should be allowed to bury his mother before the beginning of next year. “He deserves the honour and right as the first son to bury his mother.”

The monarchs also called implored the United Nations to mount pressure on the Federal Government to allow the IPOB lead to return home to bury his mother without harassment from law enforcement agencies.