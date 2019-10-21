Nnamdi Kanu’s Mother Died From Shock Of Military Invasion — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the mother of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, died from the shock of the 2017 military invasion of her home in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia state.

During the weekend, Kanu had in a short video confirmed that his mother died at a German hospital on the 30th of August, 2019 after battling with illness.

In a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said Kanu’s mother died from ‘extreme shock from military invasion of her home under the guise of Operation Python Dance.

“We the global family of IPOB felt pain and sorrow for the announcement of the sudden death of our mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu who died on 30th of August, 2019 in a German hospital after a brief illness because of numerous attacks by security forces on her Afaraukwu family and the people of Biafra since 2015.

“ She died of heart failure as a result of the incessant military attacks on her home. The trauma of the very brutal Operation Python Dance military invasion was the tipping point. As a peace-loving and deeply compassionate mother, she never recovered from the shock of seeing 28 able-bodied young men lying dead inside her compound following that invasion.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the entire IPOB family worldwide but more specifically to our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his entire family of His Royal Majesty Sir Eze I. O. Kanu, on the passing on to glory of the mother of all mothers, late Ugoeze Sally Okwu-Kanu, the womb that gave birth to the most bravest of all, the sagacious, the indefatigable and the unstoppable enigmatic Leader of IPOB worldwide, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB worldwide commiserate with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and entire family for the irreparable loss and vacuum created by enemy within the family of Biafra.

“We pray to Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama to grant us the fortitude to bear the loss. Nne Ugoeze, you are no more physically here with us but your spirit lives on. The struggle that you led with your family members cannot be in vain and we assure you that Biafra independence must come. This is to prove to you that we shall not stop nor grow weary until Biafra freedom is totally restored on your behalf and in your honour and that of many others who lost their lives for us to live.

“The precious family of Eze Okwu Kanu and Biafran families you left behind, we lift them to the Highest God Chukwu Okike Abiama in prayers for total and continued divine favour and protection until freedom is totally celebrated in our lifetime.”