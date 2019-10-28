Nnamdi Oboli, Wife Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi
Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi, are today celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

Nnamdi has taken to Instagram to pen a sweet message to his wife which read thus:

“My wife, my best friend, my partner for life!

“It’s been a whirlwind since we first met, and then got married this day 19 years ago.

“I can’t think of anyone that could’ve been you to me. Can’t imagine a life without your smile and comfort and beauty. I found my good thing the moment I saw you. I can say without a doubt that I always knew. The decision to make you my wife was easy.

“But I’m under no illusion that it wasn’t a gift from God that made you my wifey. Thank you for the many years of joy and love you’ve shared with me.

“I only pray that we will have many more glorious and blessed years together to see. Happy Anniversary babe. Tell your husband he’s a lucky man.”

