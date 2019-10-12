NNPC Discovers Crude Oil In North-East

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has announced the discovery of crude oil and gas in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin.

However, the corporation noted that the commercial viability of the discovery coming from drilling of a total depth of 13,701 feet before hitting oil and gas in several levels is yet to be ascertained.

The group in a statement added that that a Drill Stem Test (DST) is currently on-going to confirm the commercial viability and flow of the Kolmani River reservoirs.

Watch the video below: