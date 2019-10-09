No Apologies For Appointing My Daughter As Aide: Governor Okowa

by Valerie Oke
Ifeanyi Okowa
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor, says he owes no one any apology for appointing one of his daughters as his aide.

Speaking during a media briefing in Asaba, the State capital on Tuesday, Okowa clarified that he only appointed one of his daughters, contrary to reports that he appointed two.

“It is not true that I have two of my daughters appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of daughter that I have.”

Okowa also said the choice of who becomes the next governor of Delta State in 2023 will be determined by God.

“I am not God. I don’t make a Governor. Nobody makes a governor. It is only God that can make one.

“The important thing is we want to ensure there is unity and equity and we will continue to work towards achieving a situation that keeps us United as Deltans realising that working together makes us stronger as a people,”

Ifeanyi Okowa
