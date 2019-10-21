No Ministry Of Early Salary Payment In Gombe — Govt

Ismaila Misilli, senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a photograph of a bus with a superimposed inscription of ‘ministry of early salary payment’ proudly belonging to Gombe state. ”

“This is nothing but fake and reeks of desperados. Gombe state has no such ministry. Members of the public are warned to disregard the fake photo and desist from circulating it.

“For the records, Gombe at the moment has 21 ministries sequel to executive order 1 issued by governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as follows:

Read Also: Nigeria doesn’t need prayers; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo