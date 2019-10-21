No Ministry Of Early Salary Payment In Gombe — Govt

The government of Gombe state has reacted to a trending social media picture of a bus with the inscription: “Ministry of Early Salary Payment, Gombe state”.
Ismaila Misilli, senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a photograph of a bus with a superimposed inscription of ‘ministry of early salary payment’ proudly belonging to Gombe state. ”
“This is nothing but fake and reeks of desperados. Gombe state has no such ministry. Members of the public are warned to disregard the fake photo and desist from circulating it.
“For the records, Gombe at the moment has 21 ministries sequel to executive order 1 issued by governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as follows:
- Ministry of agriculture and husbandry
- Ministry of commerce, industry and tourism
- Ministry of education
- Ministry of higher education
- Ministry of finance and economic development
- Ministry of health
- Ministry of information and culture
- Ministry of justice
- Ministry of Lands and survey
- Ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs
- Ministry of science, technology and innovation.
- Ministry of special duties
- Ministry of Works and transport
- Ministry of youths and sports development
- Ministry of women affairs and social development
- Ministry of water resources
- Ministry of rural, community development and cooperatives
- Ministry of internal security and ethical orientation
- Ministry of energy and mineral resources
- Ministry of environment and forest resources
- Ministry of housing and urban development.