No One Attacked Oshiomhole, He Only Failed To Observe Protocol: Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has debunked claims that the All Progressive Congress, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was attacked in the state.

According to the governor, Oshiomhole, who is also a former governor of the State, failed to observe protocols while visiting the State.

Obaseki, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Public Affairs, Crusoe Osagie, said the APC National Chairman never informed his office, the Commissioner of Police or the State Director of the Department of State Services DSS for security, while on a visit to the state.