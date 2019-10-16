No One Attacked Oshiomhole, He Only Failed To Observe Protocol: Obaseki

by Verity
Obaseki and Oshiomhole
Governor Obaseki and Oshiomhole

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has debunked claims that the All Progressive Congress, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was attacked in the state.

Read Also: Stop Blackmailing Me: Oshiomhole Warns Obaseki

According to the governor, Oshiomhole, who is also a former governor of the State, failed to observe protocols while visiting the State.

Obaseki, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Public Affairs, Crusoe Osagie, said the APC National Chairman never informed his office, the Commissioner of Police or the State Director of the Department of State Services DSS for security, while on a visit to the state.

Tags from the story
adams oshiomhole, EDO STATE, Godwin Obaseki
0

You may also like

RCCG empowers 800 youths with Skill acquisition and business empowerment

Xenophobia – FG rules against retaliation against South Africans in Nigeria

INEC presents certificate of return to Governor Wille Obiano

“I will return Nigeria to the path of peace & prosperity” – President Buhari

PDP Chieftain shot dead in Lagos

SGF Babachir Lawal Not Cleared Yet – FG

300 level student involved in a ghastly motor accident coming from school

Offa Robbery: Policemen Took N400k Bribe From Robbers Before The Attack

Ogun Gov Commutes Death Sentences Of Two Convicts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *