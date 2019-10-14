No One Can Defeat Me, 2019 BBNaija Winner Mercy Brags (VIDEO)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, also known as ‘Mercy Lambo’ has bragged that she is undefeatable and that she would use her reign until she drops her crown.

She made the comment during one of her media tours where she was asked about the first runner up becoming more successful than the actual winner.

The video vixen, while reacting, said the narrative is about to change, adding that she is undefeatable.

Mercy became the first female to win the reality TV show after pipping Mike to emerge victoriously.

Watch the video below: