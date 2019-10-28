‘No Pastor In Ghana Was Called By God’ – Ghanaian Pastor Obofour (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Ghanaian Pastor Obofour
Ghanaian Pastor Obofour

Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Obofour has dragged all the pastors in Ghana as he hinted that none of them were called by God.

The pastor, who is known to be very controversial in his actions, made this known during a church service.

Many of his members have already tagged his actions as unconventional as he has been spotted doing some really shocking things.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was also recently that the pastor allowed a church member smoke marijuana during service.

READ ALSO – Ghanaian Pastor, Obofour Allows Man To Smoke Weed In Church (Video)

In his latest, he has gone all out, saying that no pastor in Ghana was called by God.

Rev Obofour also hinted that they are all marketing their commodities.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Ghanaian Pastors, Rev. Obofour
1

You may also like

Falz calls out Kano government for jailing musician who makes jokes about Ganduje in songs

‘I will say it again, Cybercrime is wrong’ – Falz

Northern youth group writes United Nations to declare Kanu and IPOB, terrorists (Read)

Advice Column: My Girlfriend Says Hurtful Things to me Whenever We Have an Issue

“My back-up boyfriend proposed to me, what should I do” — Confused Lady Asks

9 Things Fani-Kayode Wants You To Know About Nigeria Today

Wizkid

Wizkid Begs Nigerians Not To Retaliate Attacks On Countrymen In South Africa

SEE First Photos From Singer Omawumi’s Traditional Wedding In Warri

#ELECTION2019: INEC Fix Date for Kogi Gubernatorial Election

Abramovich Gives New Boss Sarri Conditions To Remain Chelsea Manager

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *