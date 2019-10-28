‘No Pastor In Ghana Was Called By God’ – Ghanaian Pastor Obofour (Video)

Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Obofour has dragged all the pastors in Ghana as he hinted that none of them were called by God.

The pastor, who is known to be very controversial in his actions, made this known during a church service.

Many of his members have already tagged his actions as unconventional as he has been spotted doing some really shocking things.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was also recently that the pastor allowed a church member smoke marijuana during service.

In his latest, he has gone all out, saying that no pastor in Ghana was called by God.

Rev Obofour also hinted that they are all marketing their commodities.

Watch The Video Here: