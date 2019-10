Former big brother naija housemates, Frodd and Esther were all smiles as they posed together after celebrity blogger, Noble Igwe and his wife, Chioma hosted them to a dinner.

This is coming days after the reality stars unfollowed each other on social media after statement by Frodd that there is no love interest between them.

Also Read: BBNaija: Frodd Receives N1million From Real Estate Investor

In the picture, the reality stars and their hosts were all smiles. See picture below: