#NoBraDay: Women Continue To Showcase Their Different Shapes, Sizes, Fallen Olympus Boobs (Photos/Video)

by Amaka

Women trooped to Twitter to share bra-less photos and videos of themselves in the celebration of “NoBraDay” on Sunday.

NoBraDay

13th of October serves as an annual observance in which women are encouraged to loose the bra as a means of promoting breast cancer awareness and gender equality.

On Sunday, men got overly excited as they fed their eyes to nipples and bare boobs from the raunchy pictures being shared on the micro-blogging platform.

The hashtag has continued to trend till Monday.

It appears some men and women seemed to have missed the concept of the #NoBraDay.

See photos and videos below:

0

