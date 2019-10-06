Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor Preaches About Jesus While Flashing Her Boobs

Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor has caused a stir in her social media space as she reads the bible and talks about being born again in her new video.

She took to her Instagram page to preach the gospel of Jesus and also reveals who a born again is.

Cossy who is known for her controversial act could be seen preaching in a cleavage-revealing dress and this has got fans talking.

She wrote: “Do you believe in Jesus Christ ? If yes. Then ur born again….. don’t condemn urself…. God works in mysterious ways. Happy Sunday.. Apostle Cossy.”

Watch The Video Here: