Nollywood Actress, Funke Adesiyan Appointed As Aisha Buhari’s Aide

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has been appointed as an aide to First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

Her appointment, including those of five others, was announced on Wednesday after the nominations were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Funke takes the role of Personal Assistant to the First Lady on Domestic and Social Events.

The actress was a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for a seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly before joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2018.

Also Read: Aisha Buhari Tenders Apology To Nigerians Over Leaked Viral Video