Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo Shares Her Best Photo Of 2019 (Photo)

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has taken to her Instagram to share what she considers to be her best picture of the year so far.

The Actress shared a photo that shows her amazing features as she was rocking a long gown.

She took to her Instagram to share the photo which she captioned: “So my baby sis @isaacnsikan who is an amazing photographer for @leiacolestudios came by mine and offered to take photos of me.. of course, I wasn’t in the mood, so I hesitated and she persisted… and finally I grudgingly obliged… And Behold this masterpiece… So far my best picture this year, I totally want this framed.. so guys what do you think???… rate @isaacnsikan ‘s photography…”

See The Photo Here: