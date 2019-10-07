Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Twerks To Celebrate BBNaija Winner, Mercy (Video)

by Michael
Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe
Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe

Following Mercy’s win, popular actress Mercy Aigbe was super excited when it was announced that Mercy had emerged winner of the 2019 ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ edition of the show which aired for 99 days.

The excited actress who showed her dancing skills right in front of her TV when the announcement was made. Mercy Aigbe is one of the many celebrities that campaigned for Mercy to emerge winner and first female winner of the BBNaija show, just like Tacha.

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here:

