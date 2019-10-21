Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim Marks 45th Birthday (Photo)

Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim
Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nollywood star actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim is celebrating her 45th birthday today, October 21, 2019.

The veteran Nollywood actress took to her Instagram to share beautiful pictures with her fans and followers.

READ ALSO – If God Hasn’t Replaced My Missing Tooth, I Don’t Think He Would Give Me Babies – Nse Ikpe-Etim

In celebration of her day, Ikpe-Etim took to her Instagram page to share these beautiful photos of herself posing in a lovely red dress.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress sparked controversy a while back when she made a public announcement that she removed her womb.

See Her Pictures Here:

Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim
Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim Turns 45
Nollywood Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim
More Photos of Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim For Her 45th Birthday
0

