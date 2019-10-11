Nollywood Actress Olaide Olaogun’s Marriage Crashes Over Domestic Violence

A new report has it that the marriage of Nollywood Olaide Olaogun to her husband, Babatunde Ojora has ended over claims of domestic violence.

Olaide, who is an ex-Lux ambassdor confirmed her marriage is indeed over via posts made on IG and Whatsapp.

According to the actress, her husband was once a “caring husband” but was since subjected to physical and verbal abuse in the marriage which was sealed on December 3, 2015.

The mother of two had once filed for divorce from her ex-husband but decided against it after he promised to stop abusing but instead continued.

Her Whatsapp post read;

Leave and live. I got married to an abusive man! Physical and verbal abuse! And lots more that will be unveiled. I left him, filed for divorce but stupidly forgave him and went back believing his promises. He became worse! Now I finally freed myself from continuous abuse! Hallelujah.