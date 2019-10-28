Nollywood Actress Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate Wedding Marriage Anniversary (Photo)

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi Oboli are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today.

The Nollywood actress took to her social media space to share a photo of her and her husband with beautiful words.

She also hinted that she would be announcing her new business and she is excited that she has picked today which happens to be their marriage anniversary.

READ ALSO – [Video]: Watch This Hilarious Video Of Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha In London Restaurant

In her Instagram post, she wrote sweet words to express how much she has felt loved by her husband, Nnamdi Oboli.

See Her Post Here: