Nollywood Actress, Pat Ugwu, Exposes Her Boobs On Instagram Live

by Eyitemi
Pat Ugwu
Pat Ugwu

Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, is currently trending on social media after a video wherein she flashed her boobs on Instagram live was captured before it could be deleted.

In the now-deleted video, the screen diva was seen initially covering her breast with the shoulder before flipping it at once point saying she is just being real.

Read Also: Actress, Pat Ugwu Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment As When Her Pant Got Torn While Twerking On Movie Set

Also, in another video, she was seen whining seductively while flashing her vagina lip which was badly exposed and shape visible from the panties she wore.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Pat Ugwu
0

You may also like

APC chairman assassinated by unknown gunmen

whiteman stabs nigerian in the neck

Shocking: See Why A White Man Stabbed A Nigerian Man In Osun

UCH Resident Doctors Embark on 3-Day Strike to Protest Assault by NURTW Members

If we manage our resources well, Nigeria shouldn’t be a poor country – Gbenga Daniel

Photos: Nigerian Mother Takes Her Son To A Nightclub In Ibadan, Oyo State, To Celebrate His Birthday

Housewife Delivers Triplets as Twelfth Consecutive Delivery

Two cases of yellow fever confirmed in Kwara State

FG delaying the strike to be called off – ASUU

Jonathan

Hope Rises As Former President Jonathan Reveals Kidnapping, Banditry Will End Soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *