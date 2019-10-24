Nollywood Actress Pat Ugwu Exposes Her Naked Boobs On Instagram

by Amaka

Controversial Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu has exposed her boobs during a live video chat with her fans on Instagram.

Pat Ugwu's video on the porn site
Pat Ugwu’s video on the porn site

Although, the video was immediately taken down, it was uploaded on a porn site, identified as Porn Hub by a web user and it has amassed over 4, 000 views.

In the video, the actress, who was unclad, tried to cover up her boobs with her arms but she later freed them while saying “I’m just being real“.

Before then, the controversial celebrity had already revealed her nipples.

Ugwu was also heard saying she did not want to do the video till Sunday night.

Information Nigeria recalls the founder of “Ukwu Movement”, Pat Ugwu had shared a video of herself dancing completely naked.

Watch the video below:

Another video by the web user shows the actress dancing seductively in a white sport bra and pant.

Tags from the story
Pat Ugwu
0

You may also like

Risks Associated With Inadequate Sleep

5 Foods to Eat Every Day for Perfect Skin

Five Signs Your Ex-Boyfriend Wants You Back

For Married Couples: 10 Foods To Boost Your Libido

You want to Slim Down/Lose Weight or Eradicate your Fibroid Tissues? Get Magic Slimtea!

10 Things You have to Know about Arranged Marriages

No Ring? No Man? No Problem! 4 Ways Ladies Are Adjusting To Relationships Nowadays

Jim Iyke Opens Up On Alleged 11 Year Old Love Child… Calls For Caution

Madonna: Calling Obama a Muslim Was Meant To Be “Ironic”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *