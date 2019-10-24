Nollywood Actress Pat Ugwu Features On ‘+18 Pornhub’ Site

by Michael
Nollywood's Pat Ugwu
Nollywood Actress Pat Ugwu

Nollywood actress Pat Ugwu has been featured on Pornhub following her Instagram live video which she made and deleted almost immediately.

In her Instagram live video, the actress flashed and exposed her boobs on several occasions, leaving her thirsty fans wanting for more.

The actress, well known for her raunchy videos, placed her arms over her boobs and flashed it saying: “I’m just being real.”

However, the video which she deleted on Instagram, has been uploaded on a porn site by an unidentified social media user, hitting over 4,000 views.

READ ALSO – Cossy Ojiakor Whines Seductively, Shows Bum (Video)

The Nollywood actress who refers to herself as the ‘CEO of ass’ is yet to comment on this.

See Photos Here:

Pat Ugwu
Nollywood Actress, Pat Ugwu, Featured on Pornhub
Pat Ugwu
Nollywood Actress, Pat, Topless
Tags from the story
Pat Ugwu, Pornhub
0

You may also like

Flavour’s Babymama, Anna Ebiere Opens Her Boutique

Singer Flaunts Her Curvy Butt Months After Removing Implant (Photos)

“Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man

These new photos of Chika Ike is all you need to see today

Kemi Olunloyo Curses Critics For Saying Her Picture With Kanye West Was Photoshopped

Actor Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 39th Birthday With Family In New Pictures

‘Wow, I can finally have s3x’ – Excited Nigerian bride says after wedding her partner

DISCLOSED: Why Timaya Is Afraid Of Oritse Femi

Mixed reactions trail photo of Ex-housemate, Gifty and actor Nonso Diobi kissing passionately

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *