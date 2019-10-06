Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham Shares Photo From Her Child’s Dedication (Photos)

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram to share photos from her child’s dedication ceremony

The actress, who recently shared the first photo of her child, has taken the child to the church in dedication to God.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one shared the photo alongside her husband as they all wore matching outfits.

READ ALSO: Celebrity Week In Review: Oma Nnadi, Toyin Abraham Gives Us A Dramaless Week

Toyin Abraham who was in a recent clash with a fellow colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, has dedicated her child to God as she captioned the picture she shared on her Instagram with sweet words:

“IREOLUWA AJEYEMI (Omo Toyin)goes to church.

Photo credit @nkechiblessingsunday

Cc @kolawoleajeyemi”

See The Picture Here: