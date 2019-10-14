Nollywood Actress Wunmi Toriola Welcomes First Child (Photo)

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola is now a mother as she welcomed her first child in the US.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the good news and her excitement as she becomes a mother.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was last year that the actress announced her wedding with a foreign lover that she had been pregnant for.

While she got married amidst her pregnancy, she has now welcomed a baby with her foreign lover.

See The Post Here: