Not Everything That Turns You On Is Good For You: Eva Alordiah

by Michael
Eva Alordiah
Nigerian Rapper Eva Alordiah
Eva Alordiah
Nigerian Rapper Eva Alordiah

Nigerian Rapper and model, Eva Alordiah has taken to her Instagram to share stunning photos of herself wearing a blue bikini outfit.

The stunning rapper shared the photo to show just how her melanin is popping with her skin looking radiant under the sun as she smiled to embrace its light.

READ ALSO – Rapper, Eva Alordiah Writes On How To Get Over Relationship Heartbreak

Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the photo with: “If it turns you on, then it’s good for you”

She went on further to tag the photos with the credits of those who were involved in the shot.

See The Photo Here:

Tags from the story
Bikini Photos ..., Eva Alordiah
0

You may also like

Nigerian Based Cameroonian artist, hit Huddah’s rant about Nigerians with Nigerian Based Cameroonian artist, delivers epic response to Huddah’s rant about Nigerians

Is Chris Brown Stalking Rihanna?!?

Photos: Actor Femi Brainard weds Radio presenter, Uche Nwokocha

My Rolex Wristwatch Cost Me N170k – Ex-Beauty Queen Sandra Iwu

My Rolex Wristwatch Cost Me N170k – Ex-Beauty Queen Sandra Iwu

[Video]: Watch This Hilarious Video Of Omoni Oboli And Chioma Akpotha Outside The Country

[Video]: Watch This Hilarious Video Of Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha In London Restaurant

See The Reply Timaya Gave a Lady who Said he Should Flaunt his Babe like Davido

PROUD FATHER: See Peter Okoye’s Birthday Message To His Son On His Fifth Birthday

‘Real Men Never Kiss And Tell’ – Swanky Jerry Shades Tobi

Meet The Hottest Old Men On Instagram[PHOTOS]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *