Not Everything That Turns You On Is Good For You: Eva Alordiah

Nigerian Rapper and model, Eva Alordiah has taken to her Instagram to share stunning photos of herself wearing a blue bikini outfit.

The stunning rapper shared the photo to show just how her melanin is popping with her skin looking radiant under the sun as she smiled to embrace its light.

READ ALSO – Rapper, Eva Alordiah Writes On How To Get Over Relationship Heartbreak

Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the photo with: “If it turns you on, then it’s good for you”

She went on further to tag the photos with the credits of those who were involved in the shot.

See The Photo Here: