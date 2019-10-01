Notorious Kidnapper, Lucifer Shot Dead By Police In Rivers

by Verity

 

Notorious kidnapper, Lucifer

The Rivers state police command has confirmed the killing of a notorious kidnapper in the state, Ekweme Brown, popularly known as Lucifer.

Lucifer was shot dead by policemen in Rivers, the Rivers Police Command Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Omoni said: “Ekweme Brown, a.k.a Lucifer was killed by men of Operation Sting, in a sting operation led by ACP Shem Evans.

“Brown is responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East-West Road in the state.

“The most wanted notorious kidnapper is an indigene of Egamini Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

Read Also: ‘Inappropriately Dressed SARS Officer’ Facing Disciplinary Action: Police

“The entire Rundele community has been thrown into wild jubilation following the announcement of his death,” he said.

Omoni further revealed that the command was currently on the trail of gang members of the deceased suspect.

Tags from the story
Ekweme Brown, Lucifer, Notorious Kidnapper In The State, Rivers State Police Command
0

You may also like

FG seeks investors for 8 troubled banks

Bukola Saraki CCT trial

Saraki Tasks Committee On Agriculture To Fast-track Hearing On Killings By Fulani Herdsmen

Protest In Onitsha, Nnewi As Another Bus Driver Is Shot Dead By Policeman

27-Year-Old Man Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Killing 6-Year-Old Son

Ekiti Commissioner Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up NYSC Member

Police Parades Suspected Ritualist Caught With Human Eyes In Plateau

FG Blames Low Passenger Traffic In Kano Airport On Insecurity

FG Blames Low Passenger Traffic In Kano Airport On Insecurity

NLC Assures EFCC Of Support In Anti-Graft War

Victims Of 2011 Post-Election Violence Compensated By KDSG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *