Notorious Kidnapper, Lucifer Shot Dead By Police In Rivers

The Rivers state police command has confirmed the killing of a notorious kidnapper in the state, Ekweme Brown, popularly known as Lucifer.

Lucifer was shot dead by policemen in Rivers, the Rivers Police Command Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Omoni said: “Ekweme Brown, a.k.a Lucifer was killed by men of Operation Sting, in a sting operation led by ACP Shem Evans.

“Brown is responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East-West Road in the state.

“The most wanted notorious kidnapper is an indigene of Egamini Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

Read Also: ‘Inappropriately Dressed SARS Officer’ Facing Disciplinary Action: Police

“The entire Rundele community has been thrown into wild jubilation following the announcement of his death,” he said.

Omoni further revealed that the command was currently on the trail of gang members of the deceased suspect.