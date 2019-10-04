Number Of Senators Per State Too Much: Okorocha

by Verity
Rochas Okorocha
Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha on Thursday said the constitutional approval of ‘three senators per state’ is unnecessary because it adds to the cost of governance, which the country should be trying to cut down on.

The lawmaker representing Imo west constituency, said this during on Thursday during plenary, stressing that the number of lawmakers from each state be reduced to cut the cost of governance.

He said, “one senator cannot do?” Okorocha asked.

“Here, we have three senators per state. Over there,(house of representatives) over there, we have 360 eligible human beings. This country must begin to make sacrifices and cut down the cost of governance.”

Tags from the story
Nigerian senators, rochas okorocha, senator
