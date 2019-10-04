NURTW Boss, MC Oluomo Celebrates Son’s Birthday With Lovely Message (Photo)

Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, MC Oluomo, has taken to his Instagram to celebrate his son, Idowu on his birthday today, 4th October.

Mr Oluomo also wrote a hearty message and prayer for his son, as he adds another year to his age.

READ ALSO – Mixed Reactions Trail MC Oluomo’s Invitation As Special Guest In UNILAG

In his own words: “Happy birthday to you my son, you have been so supportive and creative, with a good heart.

You have shown me that nobody is too small to support people and I really appreciate the love and care you have shown to me and everyone around you, Every day I thank God for giving me an incredible child. I am so proud of you.. Thank you for being such a great son. You are a treasure from above, who brings me so much joy and love.

Happy birthday my beloved son! Akinsanya Idowu.”

See Post Here: