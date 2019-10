A new report has it that corp members will now be enjoying the new minimum wage like other workers across the country. This was confirmed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Dare made this known via a series of tweets, adding that the new allowance for NYSC members will be provided by the Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim.

