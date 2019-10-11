OAP, Bella Okojie Fires Back At Tiwa, Clears Air On Leaked Video

City FM OAP, Bella Okojie has come out to support her colleagues who have been subjected to social media bashing following the leaked video showing them making derogatory remarks about Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage and fellow singer, Yemi Alade have slammed the OAPs for making derogatory remarks about them.

However, Bella Okojie has stood in support of her colleagues. The OAP took to her Instagram page to address the leaked video, which she says was an attempt to sensationalize the real story.

If there’s anyone who supports and literally fights for women, it’s Melody.

“Some facts.

Ceeza Milli had just been interviewed by Melody and he claimed that he wrote songs for Tiwa Savage. Surprise surprise. How is it that not many know that Ceeza Milli wrote songs for her? Eish. The conversation ensued. Melody, the only OAP in the video wondered, if people found out that Yemi Alade hits were either written by Selebobo or not by her at all, (as she is one who gets criticized heavily for even the littlest things), “won ma bu pa!” (They’ll insult her!) Jess (far right) says something and Dami (middle) reports the statement to Melody to which Melody responds, “she (Jess) is a fool!” Tiwa edited that video to make it look like Melody set out to insult her and Yemi Alade and that’s actually misleading.

“That faux “woMeN doNt SuPpoRt woMeN” bait or caption is razz and untrue.

“That she posted a picture of her with Melody on her stories earlier in the day and then put out the video making it look like it happened after her interview is dishonest and a blatant lie.

“That she (or whoever sent her the video) removed the part where Ceeza Milli told Melody he wrote hits for Tiwa Savage is an intentional attempt at sensationalism. Lord have mercy.

#BellaRose #iStandWithMelody #LetTheOAPWhoHasNeverYabbedAnArtistCastAStone #WhatWouldJesusDo, Tiwa?”