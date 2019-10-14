OAP Do2dtun Reacts After Receiving Death Threat For Agreeing To Interview Tacha

by Amaka

Media personality, Do2dtun has announced that his interview with Big Brother Niaja Ex-housemate, Tacha may not hold.

Do2dtun
Cool FM popular OAP and Hype-man, Do2dtun

The media mogul revealed that he has been issued death threat for agreeing to interview the disqualified BBNaija contestant whom he openly criticized during her stay in the house.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha had disclosed that she was going to start her media tour this week and she is scheduled to be interviewed by Do2dtun on Cool FM on Wednesday.

However, the reality star’s first interview since the BBNaija show ended will be canceled if her management do not release a press statement.

Read Also: Aliko Dangote Finally Responds To Shatta Bandle’s Claims Of Being Richer Than Him

See his post below:

Tags from the story
OAP Do2dtun, Tacha
0

You may also like

Rihanna: “I Don’t Understand Love”

Tired of internet trolling, Masterkraft photoshops himself into Ebuka Obi-Uchendu famous Agbada

Nina slams follower who said she didn’t write her open letter to Bobrisky

I wish I could worship pastor Chris Oyakhilome — Nigerian pastor says

My Drug Costs N1.7m a Pack – Ailing Actor, Sadiq Daba

Check out pencil sketch of actor Bryan Okwara. See his bosoms

World Cup 2018: Argentina defeats Nigeria 2 goals to 1

Shade! Who Is Toke Makinwa? – John Boyega Finally Speaks On his Spat With The Presenter

Photo Of The Day: Identify The Celebrity In This Picture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *