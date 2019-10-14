OAP Do2dtun Reacts After Receiving Death Threat For Agreeing To Interview Tacha

Media personality, Do2dtun has announced that his interview with Big Brother Niaja Ex-housemate, Tacha may not hold.

The media mogul revealed that he has been issued death threat for agreeing to interview the disqualified BBNaija contestant whom he openly criticized during her stay in the house.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha had disclosed that she was going to start her media tour this week and she is scheduled to be interviewed by Do2dtun on Cool FM on Wednesday.

However, the reality star’s first interview since the BBNaija show ended will be canceled if her management do not release a press statement.

See his post below: