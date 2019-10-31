Obasanjo Travelled More Than Buhari: Oshiomhole

by Olayemi Oladotun

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not travelled as much as former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This is coming following the recent outcry on the frequent travelling of President Buhari to foreign countries.

Oshiomohle argued that “saying that President involves in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no President in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.

“If you check through your newspapers and play back some of your electronic coverages, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi of blessed memory took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.

