Obasanjo Travelled To Work For Nigeria Unlike Buhari: Fani-Kayode Replies Oshiomole

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has responded to the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, who expressed that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo travelled more than President Buhari.

Although not disputing the claims that his former boss travelled alot, the former minister expressed that Obasanjo travelled for the progress of Nigeria.

He expressed that President Buhari’s travels are not for the progress of the nation but for personal reasons.

