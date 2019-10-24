Odunlade Adekola, Teni Clash On Movie Set (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni was filmed engaging in a fight with Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola on set of a yet-to-be released movie, ‘Dear Affy’.

Actor Odunlade Adekola and Teni fight dirty
The whole fight began when the actor saw the singer beating up a lady (Funmi Awalewa) and in the process of trying to save her, Teni was able to wrestle him down to the ground.

Taking to Instagram, Odunlade shared the video with the witty question,

Do you think @tenientertainer Can beat me?”

Watch the video below:

