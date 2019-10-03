Ogun Police Arrest One-Eyed Man Over Murder Of 15 People

A one-eyed man has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command over the murder of 15 people in Ikenne area of the state and its environ.

The suspect, who has been identified as Sunday Paul a.k.a Blade, is said to the leader of the dreaded Eiye confraternity in Ikenne. He was nabbed on September 21 after a discreet investigation.

Upon his arrest, the people in the community jubilated as report have it that he had been arrested in the past and charged to court on three different occasions.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi said;

“The suspect Sunday Paul a.k.a Blade who has been on the wanted list of the Command was arrested on the 21st September 2019, following intensive surveillance and technical investigation into his activities,” he said.

“Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he has been arrested and charged to court on three different occasions and that he recently came out of prison over a murder related case.

On interrogation, he admitted being the leader of the Eiye cult group in Ikenne and its environ, he equally confessed being responsible for the killing of one Kabiru who he claimed to be a member of a rival cult group. His arrest has elicited wild jubilation in Ikenne and its environs.”