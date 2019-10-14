Okorocha Consciously Unleashed Wickedness On Imo Indigenes: PDP

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it’s immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha consciously unleashed wickedness of the highest order with regards to the failed road network in the state.

The party said this in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Damian Oparah.

“The PDP has noted the difficulty experienced by drivers and commuters in the state capital, owing to the poor state of roads in Owerri and by extension the entire state, caused by substandard and poor construction of these roads by the former Governor, Rochas Okorocha”, Oparah said.

He noted that “the party saw it before time and by our series of publications, we condemned in strongest terms, the inferior road constructions and rehabilitation done by Rochas Okorocha administration, but some persons took our candid advice and patriotism as playing opposition to Okorocha’s administration.”

He said all roads in the state capital are bad but “what made it very unfortunate and cruel, is that in less than six months after Okorocha’s tenure, the roads in Owerri have been washed away and decorated with potholes, making driving in the state capital an unpleasant experience and a strenuous activity.”

He stated further that even the roads in the rural part of the state are worse off, compared to what they have in Owerri.

“Traveling from Owerri to Mbaise or Owerri to Orlu, is one sure way of having a bad day. Imo citizens and residents have never had it this bad. Okorocha consciously unleashed wickedness of the highest order on Imolites.”