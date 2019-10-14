Okorocha Consciously Unleashed Wickedness On Imo Indigenes: PDP

by Verity
Rochas Okorocha
Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it’s immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha consciously unleashed wickedness of the highest order with regards to the failed road network in the state.

The party said this in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Damian Oparah.

“The PDP has noted the difficulty experienced by drivers and commuters in the state capital, owing to the poor state of roads in Owerri and by extension the entire state, caused by substandard and poor construction of these roads by the former Governor, Rochas Okorocha”, Oparah said.

He noted that “the party saw it before time and by our series of publications, we condemned in strongest terms, the inferior road constructions and rehabilitation done by Rochas Okorocha administration, but some persons took our candid advice and patriotism as playing opposition to Okorocha’s administration.”

Read Also: Number Of Senators Per State Too Much: Okorocha

He said all roads in the state capital are bad but “what made it very unfortunate and cruel, is that in less than six months after Okorocha’s tenure, the roads in Owerri have been washed away and decorated with potholes, making driving in the state capital an unpleasant experience and a strenuous activity.”

He stated further that even the roads in the rural part of the state are worse off, compared to what they have in Owerri.

“Traveling from Owerri to Mbaise or Owerri to Orlu, is one sure way of having a bad day. Imo citizens and residents have never had it this bad. Okorocha consciously unleashed wickedness of the highest order on Imolites.”

Tags from the story
Damian Oparah, rochas okorocha
0

You may also like

2015: INEC Committed To Providing Better Security For Corps Members, Says Jega

policemen on duty

#Elections2019: Watch Video of Police Officer Arrested by Civilians in Bayelsa

Amaechi Should Be Arrested For Treason – Rivers PDP

PDP POISED TO WIN ELECTION ILLEGALLY – Oshiomole

Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday said he ran for office of deputy senate president to make not to win or lose but to make a statement.

”I am happy the senators told Ekweremadu that the DSP seat isn’t his birthright” – Nigerians React After Omo-Agege Floored Him To Become DSP

National Conference: Stormy Sessions Healthy – Delegates

‘The type of leader Nigeria needs’ – Reno Omokri shares photo of Atiku Abubakar in the gym

Ex-Minister Advises APC To Own Up To Failings

PDP Deputy Spokesman Warns Sheriff Against Tenure Extension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *