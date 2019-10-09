Olakunle Churchill Seeks Forgiveness From Mum For Causing Her Embarrassment, Shame

by Valerie Oke
Olakunle Churchill and mum
Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to his Instagram page to wish his mum a happy birthday and also used the same opportunity to ask for her forgiveness for causing her embarrassment and shame in recent times.

While the businessman didn’t specify what he did exactly, he promised to retract his steps.

“I am delighted to wish my mum more blessings and happiness beyond wildest imaginations. She is the sweetest of all treasures in my life.

“Mum, I may have caused you embarrassment and shame in recent times as regards my restiveness and nonchalance.

“But I have learnt enough and the experience has brought me closer to God.

“I want to seek your forgiveness today with promises of retracing my steps, because you deserve the best. You remain the greatest and most outstanding Mother in the world.

“I love you now, today and forever. Thanks for being a wonderful Mum.

“Happy birthday to Mama Kunle!”

What he posted below;

0

